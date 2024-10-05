Business Idea For Women: Get Up To Rs 5 Crore Funding From Government- Details

India is growing through the innovation and startup revolution. The country has so far more than 100 unicorns. Not only men, women are also leading from the front and making their space in modern society as successful entrepreneurs. If you are a woman and have a business plan, then you can also get things running and funding won't be an issue. The government of India has already launched several schemes to help startups.

Arti Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, recently shared that startups can get up to Rs 5 crore to get their business up and running. "Under the government’s Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, Rs 5 crore can be allocated to each incubator to support startups across the country including women-led startups. This is not just about funding; it’s about equipping women entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, resources, and mentorship to grow their ventures and create a lasting social and economic impact in both rural and urban areas," she said during UnPollute - a Sustainability Conclave, organized by STEP in partnership with Miranda House, Delhi University.

Bhatnagar further said that women entrepreneurs are not only innovators but the driving force of change in India's sustainability journey. Reinu Shah, Founder of STEP said that women entrepreneurs are shaping a new narrative of sustainable development. "They are not only beneficiaries of sustainability efforts, but also key drivers of solutions that address the climate crisis,” she said.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has created the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) with an outlay of Rs 945 Crore to provide financial assistance to startups for Proof of Concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry, and commercialization. It will support an estimated 3,600 entrepreneurs through 300 incubators. The scheme was launched in 2021. Those willing to get the fund can visit the government website seedfund.startupindia.gov.in and apply through the website.