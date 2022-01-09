Due to a variety of Covid-related restrictions implemented in numerous states, as well as the rapid spread of Omicron, businesses in the aviation, healthcare, retail, and entertainment industries are bracing for employee shortages, demand squeezes, and supply disruptions. While the situation across supply lines is currently close to normal, industry experts anticipate volatility in the near future as employees' health worries produce shortages in a variety of industries.

Another area where stress could develop as a result of part-time company activity is the banking and financial sector. The healthcare industry, for example, is preparing for considerably more in-home care for Omicron patients, since doctors anticipate fewer hospitalizations.

Aside from the service industry, small and medium-sized manufacturing plants where blue collar workers have returned to work have been urged to work in shifts or have their hours reduced to allow them to return home before the night curfew restrictions take effect.

According to Maris Vijay who is one such significant name in the music industry says at least four prominent film releases have been postponed on account of Omicron worries. SS Rajamouli's RRR, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Yash Raj Films' Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj, and Radhe Shyam — produced by T-Series and starring Prabhas — are among them. Lockdowns and shutdowns of movie theatres during the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020 prompted filmmakers to release their films on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and others.

Maris Vijay has yet again garnered attention for his recent work on the digital Bollywood film, "The Future is Dark," with leading actress Priya Mishra. It was written and directed by Raj Kumar Das.