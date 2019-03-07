Cabinet allows Alternative Mechanism for strategic sale of CPSEs

New Delhi: The CCEA, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thursday decided to allow the Alternative Mechanism to decide on the quantum of shares to be transacted, mode of sale and final pricing of the transaction or lay down the principles/guidelines for such pricing, and the selection of strategic partner/buyer, terms and condtions of sale.

The Alternative Mechanism (AM) on strategic disinvestment consists of the Finance Minister, Minister for Road Transport and Highways and minister representing respective administrative department, to decide on the matters relating to terms and conditions of the sale.

The AM will also decide on the proposals of the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment with regard to the timing, price, the terms and conditions of sale and any other related issue to the transaction.