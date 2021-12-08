हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Rural)

Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin till March 2024

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Rural) for another three years.  

Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin till March 2024
Image Source: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Rural) for another three years, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

He told a media briefing on Cabinet decisions that the extension has been granted beyond March 2021 and till March 2024.

A government spokesperson said the extension of the scheme will help in the construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses. It will help achieve the target of 2.95 crore 'pucca' houses.

The total financial implication for the remaining construction stands at Rs 1,98,581 crore, the spokesperson said on Twitter. Also Read: Sensex zooms 1,016 points; Nifty reclaims 17,400-mark

Thakur said that the scheme will ensure housing for all in rural areas. Also Read: RateGain Travel IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status, expected listing price; should you invest?

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Rural)Pradhan Mantri Awaas YojanaPradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin Scheme
Next
Story

Indian economy on recovery path but it can't be immune to global situation: RBI Governor

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Army Helicopter Crash: Indian Air Force Chief leaves for Coonoor