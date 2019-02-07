Cabinet clears amendments to banning of unregulated deposit schemes Bill

New Delhi: The Union Cabinte has approved proposals to amend the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018 that seeks to put in place a mechanism by which such depositors can be compensated.

“The official amendments will further strengthen the Bill in its objective to effectively tackle the menace of illicit deposit taking activities in the country, and prevent such schemes from duping poor and gullible people of their hard earned savings,” an official release said.

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018 was introduced in Parliament on July 18, 2018 and was referred to the Standing Committee on Finance. The committee submitted its Seventieth Report on the bill to Parliament on January 3, 2019.

The Bill creates three different types of offences, namely, running of Unregulated Deposit Schemes, fraudulent default in Regulated Deposit Schemes, and wrongful inducement in relation to Unregulated Deposit Schemes.

Here are the salient features of the Bill