Campa Cola Returns: Reliance Industries Set To Disrupt Beverage Market

New delhi: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is making waves in the beverage market by bringing back the iconic Campa Cola through its FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. With its vast financial strength and powerful distribution network, Reliance is set to challenge major players like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. This move could shake up the soft drink industry, offering consumers a familiar yet fresh option.

Mukesh Ambani's company is using a competitive pricing approach and providing higher margins for retailers, harnessing its financial strength and extensive distribution network to disrupt the market, as reported by The Economic Times.

Reliance's pricing strategy has been key to its massive success, prompting companies like Tata to rethink their tactics. Reliance is pushing competitors to reconsider their own pricing approaches by offering retailers bigger margins on its Rs 10 Campa Cola pack.

The company is also working closely with local retailers. In India’s fragmented retail market, Campa Cola has secured important shelf space by offering higher trade margins to local kirana stores and small retailers. This strategy aims to boost its market share across the country.

As the holiday season nears, the company has ramped up its marketing and distribution efforts. At the recent Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, Campa Cola stood out with its unbeatable prices. Offering 200 ml and 500 ml bottles for just Rs 10 and Rs 20, Campa Cola attracted price-conscious customers, while Coke and Pepsi sold their 600 ml bottles for Rs 40.

Consumers in both urban and rural areas where price is a major factor in buying decisions, have responded positively to the lower prices. By offering products at almost half the price of its competitors, Reliance is solidifying its foothold in markets across India, both in cities and rural regions.