Can’t pay 28 days’ salary in name of paid leave to any worker infected with coronavirus: Report

New Delhi: Expressing inability to carry out Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has order on giving 28-day paid leave for COVID-19 patients (workers or employees), the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) have said that it is not possible for them to give salary, a report in the Times of India has said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration had recently ordered that any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across Noida and Greater Noida.

The order mentioned that shops, industries and factories closed because of the lockdown will have to give daily wage along with leave to their workers and labourers during the closure period.

The MSME industry said that though the pandemic has been a disaster for everyone, the industry is itself grappling with low production, slowdown since last one year, as per the TOI report, and hence is unable to adhere to the administration’s order.

The order also mentioned that any violation of it would attract legal action against the offender. Action would be ensured against the offender under Section 51 of the Act which provides for one year of imprisonment or financial penalty or both and two years of jail if violation of the order causes any loss to life or property, according to the order.

TOI, talking to various players in the MSME sector reported that these industries are already burdened with covering employees ESIC, struggling with productivity, and hence in such a situation, giving 28 day's pay is an additional burden.