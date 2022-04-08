हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cardless cash

Cardless cash withdrawals will be available soon at banks, ATMs via UPI, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The RBI's monetary policy committee kept the lending rate, or repo rate, at 4% and voted to maintain its "accommodative" monetary policy stance.

Cardless cash withdrawals will be available soon at banks, ATMs via UPI, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the cardless cash withdrawal option will be made available to all banks and ATMs utilising the UPI when announcing the monetary policy. At the moment, just a few banks have the choice.

The net value threshold for Bharat Bill Payments System Operating Units has been reduced from Rs 100 crore to Rs 25 crore, according to Das.

The RBI's monetary policy committee kept the lending rate, or repo rate, at 4% and voted to maintain its "accommodative" monetary policy stance.

According to RBI's Shaktikanta Das, the current account deficit is at sustainable levels, and foreign reserves are at $606.5 billion.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cardless cashRBI monetary policyShaktikanta DasReserve Bank of India
Next
Story

CPI inflation projected at 5.7%, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Must Watch

PT4M17S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Protest against government in Colombo