New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the cardless cash withdrawal option will be made available to all banks and ATMs utilising the UPI when announcing the monetary policy. At the moment, just a few banks have the choice.

The net value threshold for Bharat Bill Payments System Operating Units has been reduced from Rs 100 crore to Rs 25 crore, according to Das.

The RBI's monetary policy committee kept the lending rate, or repo rate, at 4% and voted to maintain its "accommodative" monetary policy stance.

According to RBI's Shaktikanta Das, the current account deficit is at sustainable levels, and foreign reserves are at $606.5 billion.

