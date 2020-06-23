हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

CBIC enables end to end paperless exports under turant customs

Turant Customs, which has as its main component Faceless Assessment, would be implemented in phases across the entire country by 1st January 2021.

CBIC enables end to end paperless exports under turant customs
Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday unveiled a Secure QR coded Shipping Bill that would be electronically sent to exporters after the Customs allows export.

This eliminates in one stroke the requirement of the exporters having to approach the Customs officers for proof of export. This also makes the end to end Customs export process fully electronic, from the filing of the Shipping Bill to the final order to allow export.

Turant Customs, which has as its main component Faceless Assessment, would be implemented in phases across the entire country by 1st January 2021.

“Today’s initiative in yet another step taken by CBIC for fulfilling its commitment to a Faceless, Paperless, and Contactless Customs under the umbrella of its “Turant Customs” programme. These reforms are based on enhanced use of digital technology to reduce the time and costs for the importers, exporters and other stakeholders, thereby improving India’s ranking in the World Bank’s Trading Across Borders parameter of its Doing Business Report,” an official release said..

The launch of paperless documentation on exports is a sequel to a similar initiative that was begun for imports on April 15, 2020. 

The electronic transmission of the Shipping Bill would do away with the present requirement to take paper printout of these documents thereby promoting Green Customs. Equally importantly exporters would not have to visit the Customs Houses for this purpose and can better utilize their time in promoting their business, the release added.

 

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC export Import
India initiates probe into alleged dumping of aluminium foil from 4 nations
