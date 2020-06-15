हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

CBIC launches e-Office application in CGST, customs offices across India

The e-Office application is developed by the NIC and is supported by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

CBIC launches e-Office application in CGST, customs offices across India

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday launched e-Office application in over 500 CGST and Customs offices across India.

The e-Office application was launched remotely. Over 50,000 officers and staff will use this application making CBIC one of the largest Government departments to automate its internal office procedures, an official release said.

The e-Office is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the National e-Governance of India.

The e-Office application is developed by the NIC and is supported by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). E-Office aims to improve governance by automating the internal processes of handling files and taking decisions within Government. The e-Office application’s main module, eFile, enables on-line file related work, starting from receiving and marking dak, operating a file, preparing a draft letter, its approval/signature and dispatch of the signed letter.

“The launch of e-Office marks a fundamental change in internal office procedures which is so far based on manual handling of files and paper movement. The CBIC expects e-Office would complement its many other IT led reforms which are directly aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business for the trade and industry,” the release said.

The launch of e-Office is one more measure taken by the CBIC in leveraging technology for providing a ‘Faceless, Contactless and Paperless’ indirect Tax administration, it added.

“The use of e-Office by the rank and file of the CGST and Customs officers in their day to day work would lead to speedier decision making, transparency, accountability, and positive impact on the environment by cutting down the use of paper and printing,” the release said.

Of particular relevance in the present-day challenging situation arising due to COVID-19 is that e-Office would help avoid contact with physical files thereby preventing possible transmission of any virus. Also, e-Office ensures enhanced security as no file or document can be altered or destroyed or backdated. An in-built monitoring mechanism would identify where the files are held up enabling quick disposal and faster decision making, it added.

 

Tags:
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and CustomsCBICCGST
Next
Story

WPI inflation falls 3.21% in May due to falling crude oil prices
  • 3,32,424Confirmed
  • 9,520Deaths

Full coverage

  • 78,35,340Confirmed
  • 4,31,141Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M56S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day