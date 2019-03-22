CBIC notifies exchange rate of foreign currency for imported and export goods

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified exchange rates of foreign currency for imported and export goods.

These new rates will be effective from March 21, it said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) No.21/2019-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 7th March, 2019 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) hereby determines that the Rate of Exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies,” an official release said.

Schedule 1

Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (For Imported Goods) (For Exported Goods) Australian Dollar 50.05 47.85 Bahraini Dinar 189.50 177.70 Canadian Dollar 52.85 50.90 Chinese Yuan 10.45 10.15 Danish Kroner 10.70 10.30 EURO 80.00 77.05 Hong Kong Dollar 9.00 8.65 Kuwaiti Dinar 235.65 220.50 New Zealand Dollar 48.50 46.30 Norwegian Kroner 8.25 7.95 Pound Sterling 93.30 90.00 Qatari Riyal 19.65 18.40 Saudi Arabian Riyal 19.05 17.85 Singapore Dollar 52.05 50.25 South African Rand 4. 95 4.60 Swedish Kroner 7.65 7.35 Swiss Franc 70.55 67.80 Turkish Lira 13.00 12.25 UAE Dirham 19.45 18.25 US Dollar 70.00 68.35

SCHEDULE-II