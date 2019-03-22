CBIC notifies exchange rate of foreign currency for imported and export goods

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified exchange rates of foreign currency for imported and export goods.
These new rates will be effective from March 21, it said.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) No.21/2019-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 7th March, 2019 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) hereby determines that the Rate of Exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies,” an official release said.
Schedule 1
|Foreign Currency
|
Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees
|
(For Imported Goods)
|
(For Exported Goods)
|Australian Dollar
|50.05
|47.85
|Bahraini Dinar
|189.50
|177.70
|Canadian Dollar
|52.85
|50.90
|Chinese Yuan
|10.45
|10.15
|Danish Kroner
|10.70
|10.30
|EURO
|80.00
|77.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.00
|8.65
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|235.65
|220.50
|New Zealand Dollar
|48.50
|46.30
|Norwegian Kroner
|8.25
|7.95
|Pound Sterling
|93.30
|90.00
|Qatari Riyal
|19.65
|18.40
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|19.05
|17.85
|Singapore Dollar
|52.05
|50.25
|South African Rand
|4. 95
|4.60
|Swedish Kroner
|7.65
|7.35
|Swiss Franc
|70.55
|67.80
|Turkish Lira
|13.00
|12.25
|UAE Dirham
|19.45
|18.25
|US Dollar
|70.00
|68.35
SCHEDULE-II
|Foreign Currency
|
Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees
|
(For Imported Goods)
|(For Exported Goods)
|
Japanese Yen
|63.15
|
60.80
|
Korean Won
|
6.30
|
5.95