CCI Invites Proposal For Launching Market Study On Artificial Intelligence And Competition In India

New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited proposal for launching Market Study on Artificial Intelligence and Competition in India. The last date for submission of proposals is 03.06.2024 (by 05:00 PM).

“To launch a Market Study to understand the ecosystem around Artificial Intelligence and Competition in India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) invites proposals for engagement of an Agency/ Institution for conducting the study. CCI will launch a Market Study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Competition to understand the transformative capabilities of AI that have significant pro-competitive potential, as well as competition concerns emanating from the use of AI,” said a CCI release.

The proposed study will be a knowledge building exercise to develop an in-depth understanding of the emerging competition dynamics in the development ecosystems of AI systems and implications of AI applications for competition, efficiency and innovation in key user industries.

The main objectives of the study are to understand certain key AI systems and markets/ecosystems thereof, including AI actors/stakeholders, essential inputs/resources, value chains, market structures and parameters of competition.

CCI aims to examine the emerging and potential competition issues in these markets/ecosystems and to study the scope and nature of AI applications/use cases, and assess associated opportunities, risks and ramifications from a competition standpoint;

The market study will focus on understanding the existing and evolving regulatory/legal frameworks governing AI systems and applications in India and other major jurisdictions;

CCI aims to reach out to all relevant stakeholders for a holistic understanding of the issues at the intersection of AI and competition.

With the market study, the industry body aims to understand trends and patterns of AI and to ascertain enforcement and advocacy priorities of the Commission with respect to AI and its application in markets.