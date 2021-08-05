Centre introduces bill to bury retro tax demands, Cairn, Vodafone to get refunds

New Delhi: The government on Thursday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha seeking to bury retrospective tax demands it had made on companies such as Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Group of UK.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha which seeks to withdraw tax demands made on indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 28, 2012.

"It is also proposed to refund the amount paid in these cases without any interest thereon," the bill said.

This bill impacts retro tax cases of at least two big companies -- Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Group of UK.

Both firms had won international arbitrations against the levy of retrospective taxes on them.