हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

Centre introduces bill to bury retro tax demands, Cairn, Vodafone to get refunds

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha which seeks to withdraw tax demands made on indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 28, 2012.

Centre introduces bill to bury retro tax demands, Cairn, Vodafone to get refunds

New Delhi: The government on Thursday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha seeking to bury retrospective tax demands it had made on companies such as Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Group of UK.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha which seeks to withdraw tax demands made on indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 28, 2012.

"It is also proposed to refund the amount paid in these cases without any interest thereon," the bill said.

This bill impacts retro tax cases of at least two big companies -- Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Group of UK. Also Read: Ola Electric scooter’s top 5 features: Check top speed, range, other details before launch

Both firms had won international arbitrations against the levy of retrospective taxes on them. Also Read: ByteDance to shut some tutoring ops after China clampdown, lays off hundreds: Report

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taxation Laws (Amendment) BillVodafoneCairn
Next
Story

CBIC launches portal to provide info on customs procedures, regulatory compliance

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Bollywood Breaking: 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' completes 27 years