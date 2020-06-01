CHAMPIONS: PM Modi launches technology platform to empower MSMEs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the technology platform CHAMPIONS to empower MSMEs. The portal is basically for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding and is a one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry.

CHAMPIONS stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength.

This ICT based system is set up to help the MSMEs in present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions, an official statement said.

Among the major objectives of CHAMPIONS is to resolve the problems of MSMEs including those of finance, raw materials, labor, regulatory permissions etc particularly in the Covid created difficult situation.

The portal will also help them capture new opportunities including manufacturing of medical equipments and accessories like PPEs, masks, etc and supply them in National and International markets;

It will also encourage the potential MSMEs who are able to withstand the current situation and can become national and international champions.

CHAMPIONS is a technology packed control room-cum-management information system.

In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning.

It is also fully integrated on real time basis with government’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s own other web based mechanisms.

As part of the system a network of control rooms is created in a Hub & Spoke Model. The Hub is situated in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME’s office. The spokes are in the States in various offices and institutions of MSME Ministry.

As of now, 66 state level control rooms are createdand made functional. They are connected through video conference also in addition to the portal of Champions.