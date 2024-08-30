Check List Of 12 Industrial Nodes/Cities That Will Get Rs 28,602 Crore Investment By Modi Govt

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given its green signal to 12 New Industrial Cities Under NICDP with an estimated investment of 28,602 Crore to Boost India's Global Manufacturing Edge.

India is on the cusp of a significant industrial transformation following the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs' recent approval of 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP). This landmark decision, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, involves an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore, said an official release.

The initiative aims to create a strong network of industrial nodes and cities, driving economic growth and enhancing the country's global competitiveness. These 12 industrial areas, strategically located across 10 states and planned along six major corridors, will be pivotal in advancing India's manufacturing capabilities and economic expansion.

The approved cities include the following

Khurpia, Uttarakhand

Rajpura-Patiala, Punjab

Dighi, Maharashtra

Palakkad, Kerala

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Gaya, Bihar

Zaheerabad, Telangana

Orvakal, Andhra Pradesh

Kopparthy, Andhra Pradesh

Jodhpur-Pali, Rajasthan

Approving 12 new industrial nodes under the NICDP marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. With a strategic focus on integrated development, sustainable infrastructure, and seamless connectivity, these projects are poised to redefine India's industrial landscape and fuel the nation's economic growth for years to come.

Beyond these new approvals, NICDP has already completed four projects, with another four currently under implementation. This continued progress underscores the government's unwavering commitment to transforming India's industrial sector and fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive economic environment.