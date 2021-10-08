हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chief Economic Adviser

Chief economic adviser Subramanian steps down after 3-year tenure

CEA Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian has announced that he would step down following the completion of his three-year tenure.

Chief economic adviser Subramanian steps down after 3-year tenure

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) of India Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian announced, on Friday (October 8), that he would step down following the completion of his three-year tenure. 

In an official statement, he announced that he has decided to return to academia. "I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India," he said.

In a tweet, he added that the nation has been an absolute privilege and he had wonderful support and encouragement. 

As of now, the Central government hasn't appointed a successor to Subramanian, who was appointed as CEA on December 7, 2018. In past, CEA KV Subramanian has served as a member of several export committees. He was also a member of the Board of Directors at Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management. Also Read: Air India Disinvestment: From Centre buying carrier to saying ‘Tata’, check airline’s journey so far

His appointment had come five months after Arvind Subramanian had quit the job of CEA, citing “pressing family commitments". Also Read: Return of Air India to the Tatas after 68 years --Here's all you want to know

