Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2799746https://zeenews.india.com/economy/chinese-employee-fired-over-bosss-breakfast-demands-rehired-following-public-outcry-2799746.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
EMPLOYEE FIRED

Employee Fired Over Boss's Breakfast Demands, Rehired Following Public Outcry

Lou's supervisor, Liu, expected her to bring a hot Americano, an egg, and sometimes water each morning. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Employee Fired Over Boss's Breakfast Demands, Rehired Following Public Outcry Image Credit: Freepik/File Photo

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, A new employee at a Chinese educational firm, surnamed Lou was fired after refusing to fetch breakfast for her boss.  Lou was allegedly let go for not bringing her supervisor a "hot Americano and an egg" every morning, a demand she found unreasonable. The situation gained attention when she took to the social media platform Xiaohongshu to share her experience, sparking discussions about workplace expectations and boundaries.

Lou's supervisor, Liu, expected her to bring a hot Americano, an egg, and sometimes water each morning. Lou felt that the demands were unreasonable and outside her job description. She expressed frustration on social media stating, “I wasn’t hired to be a personal assistant, yet my boss expected me to handle her breakfast needs every morning.”

Employee Fired Without Compensation

When Lou brought the issue to the human resources department, she expected a fair resolution. Instead, she was told to leave the company without any compensation. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), HR justified her termination by citing her refusal to bring food and water as the reason. The incident sparked considerable backlash on social media, with many users calling for an internal investigation into the company's treatment of employees.

Company Reinstates Employee

In response to the overwhelming online backlash, the company chose to reinstate Lou and fired her supervisor instead for making unreasonable demands of team members. Earlier this month, the company issued an official statement confirming Liu's termination due to her inappropriate behavior.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC
DNA Video
DNA: Record Voting in Kashmir's Soibugh, Once a Militant Stronghold
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad