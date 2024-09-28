New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, A new employee at a Chinese educational firm, surnamed Lou was fired after refusing to fetch breakfast for her boss. Lou was allegedly let go for not bringing her supervisor a "hot Americano and an egg" every morning, a demand she found unreasonable. The situation gained attention when she took to the social media platform Xiaohongshu to share her experience, sparking discussions about workplace expectations and boundaries.

Lou's supervisor, Liu, expected her to bring a hot Americano, an egg, and sometimes water each morning. Lou felt that the demands were unreasonable and outside her job description. She expressed frustration on social media stating, “I wasn’t hired to be a personal assistant, yet my boss expected me to handle her breakfast needs every morning.”

Employee Fired Without Compensation

When Lou brought the issue to the human resources department, she expected a fair resolution. Instead, she was told to leave the company without any compensation. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), HR justified her termination by citing her refusal to bring food and water as the reason. The incident sparked considerable backlash on social media, with many users calling for an internal investigation into the company's treatment of employees.

Company Reinstates Employee

In response to the overwhelming online backlash, the company chose to reinstate Lou and fired her supervisor instead for making unreasonable demands of team members. Earlier this month, the company issued an official statement confirming Liu's termination due to her inappropriate behavior.