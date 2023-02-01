#Cigarette Takes Twitter by Storm as Budget 2023 Announced 16% Tax Hike; Netizens Post Hilarious Memes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the union budget 2023-24 on Wednesday in Parliament, which was the last full budget for the Modi 2.0 government.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Hilarious memes on Twitter have started flooding on the Internet as soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to hike the rate of tax on ciagrette by 16% in the budget. Netizens start taking a jibe for chain-smokers with creative and funny memes.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the union budget 2023-24 on Wednesday in Parliament, which was the last full budget for the Modi 2.0 government.
Here are some reactions post tax hikes on Ciagrettes:
Sutte ka price badh gaya:#UnionBudget2023 #Budget2023 #BudgetSession #cigarettes pic.twitter.com/hIeDJUoalc — Srishti Yadav (@_srishti_yadav_) February 1, 2023
Time to switch #Budget2023 #cigarettes pic.twitter.com/cokfW0cAYw— Aakif khan (@TheKhanSolo) February 1, 2023
#cigarettes price to be hiked by 16%
Middle class me while Smoking: pic.twitter.com/DiBiVMFkrI — showry Mondru (@PrinceShowry) February 1, 2023
one last time #cigarettes pic.twitter.com/GKjTh1bOJl — Kalyan@Salaar (@KalyanSom4) February 1, 2023
#cigarettes price hike
All smokers right now pic.twitter.com/N3VuVPZ01P — Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) February 1, 2023
That's how they react.
Live Tv
More Stories