Cigarette Takes Twitter by Storm as Budget 2023 Announced 16% Tax Hike; Netizens Post Hilarious Memes

New Delhi: Hilarious memes on Twitter have started flooding on the Internet as soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to hike the rate of tax on ciagrette by 16% in the budget. Netizens start taking a jibe for chain-smokers with creative and funny memes.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the union budget 2023-24 on Wednesday in Parliament, which was the last full budget for the Modi 2.0 government.

Here are some reactions post tax hikes on Ciagrettes:

#cigarettes price to be hiked by 16%

Middle class me while Smoking: pic.twitter.com/DiBiVMFkrI — showry Mondru (@PrinceShowry) February 1, 2023

#cigarettes price hike



All smokers right now pic.twitter.com/N3VuVPZ01P — Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) February 1, 2023

That's how they react.