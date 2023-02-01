topStoriesenglish2568411
#Cigarette Takes Twitter by Storm as Budget 2023 Announced 16% Tax Hike; Netizens Post Hilarious Memes

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the union budget 2023-24 on Wednesday in Parliament, which was the last full budget for the Modi 2.0 government.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Hilarious memes on Twitter have started flooding on the Internet as soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to hike the rate of tax on ciagrette by 16% in the budget. Netizens start taking a jibe for chain-smokers with creative and funny memes.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the union budget 2023-24 on Wednesday in Parliament, which was the last full budget for the Modi 2.0 government. 

Here are some reactions post tax hikes on Ciagrettes:

That's how they react.

