Coal ministry

Coal Ministry starts process of auction of 27 coal mines

The last date of registration of bidder and sale of tender document is September 13 and bid due date is September 19, an official release said.

Coal Ministry starts process of auction of 27 coal mines

New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal has started the process of auction of 27 coal mines and allotment of 15 coal mines to Central PSU and State PSUs.  

“As per the objective of auctioning of coal blocks, the government is auctioning 21 coal mines for ‘End Use Non Regulated Sector’ and 6 coking coal mines for End Use Iron and Steel. In case of allotment, 5 coal mines are for power sector, 9 for sale of coal and 1 for Iron and Steel,” an official release said.

At Peak Rated Capacity (PRC), these 42 coal mines will produce approximately 70 MTPA, the release said.

The electronic bidding will be conducted on Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC) platform.  

The last date of registration of bidder and sale of tender document is September 13 and bid due date is September 19, it added.

The electronic bidding will be conducted on MSTC Platform from October 10 to November 18.

Coal ministryCoal MinesCoal auction
