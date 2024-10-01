Coldplay 'Fake Tickets' Row: Meet Ashish Hemrajani, CEO Of Bookmyshow Accused Of Black Marketing Concert Tickets

New Delhi: Ashish Hemrajani, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow, is at the helm of the business of the popular online ticketing platform. The CEO of BookMyShow is currently in the headlines due to his alleged involvement in the fraudulent sale of tickets for the concert by British rock band Coldplay.

Advocate Amit Vyas has filed a complaint with the police alleging that BookMyShow has helped with the black selling of tickets for Coldplay's show at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from January 19 to 21 next year. Coldplay's India tour tickets, which were originally priced at Rs 2,500, are allegedly being resold by influencers and third parties for as much as Rs 3 lakh, Vyas has said.

Who is Ashish Hemrajani?

Ashish Hemrajani is the CEO and co-founder of the popular online ticketing company BookMyShow. Ashish graduated from Mumbai University's Sydenham Institute of Management with a marketing MBA. He co-founded BookMyShow, which has become the most popular ticket-booking app in the country thanks to the founders' vision, commitment, and adaptability.

The founding of BookMyShow

Hemrajani's career started with the American advertising agency J. Walter Thompson, where he handled accounts and client management. A text message sent to his boss in 1999 changed Hemrajani's fate. After a night out in 1999, Ashish texted to his boss in a drunk text, sharing his idea for BookMyShow to which his boss replied, “No problem. Go for it.” This response from his boss gave Ashish the confidence to pursue his dream.

Ashish was motivated to transform the Indian ticketing industry following an eye-opening trip to South Africa. Despite initial hardships, Ashish with his friends Rajesh Balpande and Parikshit Dar, co-founded Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of BookMyShow.

The business was first known as Go For Ticketing, then changed its name to India Ticketing, and then in 2007 it decided to go with BookMyShow. Over time, the online ticketing platform sprang to prominence as the leading online ticketing platform in India for booking tickets for movies, live performances, concerts, theater plays, sporting events, and more.