हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GST council meeting

Concessional GST rates on COVID-related drugs extended till December 31, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The meeting held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh was the 45th meeting of the GST council and the first in-person one in nearly two years. 

Concessional GST rates on COVID-related drugs extended till December 31, says Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The Goods and Service Tax (GST) council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (September 17) announced that it has given GST exemption on expensive imported drugs like Zologensma and Viltetso. These life-saving drugs are unrelated to covid-19. 

The meeting held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh was the 45th meeting of the GST council and the first in-person one in nearly two years. 

There will be concessional GST rates on covid related drugs, which has now been extended till December 31 from September 30, says FM Sitharaman. 

FM Sitharaman had announced that a few decisions have been taken on import of aircraft or other goods on lease to avoid double taxation. The inverted duty scheme on footwear and textiles will be changed from January 1, 2022, she added. Also, 12% GST will be levied on specific renewable devices, said FM Sitharaman 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GST council meetingNirmala SitharamanGSTGoods and Services Tax
Next
Story

Mai fokat class ka samarthan nahi karta: Nitin Gadkari on demand for toll tax exemption

Must Watch

PT3M43S

PM Modi says during SCO summit, "SCO must initiate against growing radicalization in Afghanistan"