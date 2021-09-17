Concessional GST rates on COVID-related drugs extended till December 31, says Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The Goods and Service Tax (GST) council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (September 17) announced that it has given GST exemption on expensive imported drugs like Zologensma and Viltetso. These life-saving drugs are unrelated to covid-19.

The meeting held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh was the 45th meeting of the GST council and the first in-person one in nearly two years.

There will be concessional GST rates on covid related drugs, which has now been extended till December 31 from September 30, says FM Sitharaman.

FM Sitharaman had announced that a few decisions have been taken on import of aircraft or other goods on lease to avoid double taxation. The inverted duty scheme on footwear and textiles will be changed from January 1, 2022, she added. Also, 12% GST will be levied on specific renewable devices, said FM Sitharaman

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.