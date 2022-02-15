हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Limited Liability Partnerships

Corporate affairs ministry amends rules for LLPs

The rules will be effective from April 1, 2022.

Corporate affairs ministry amends rules for LLPs

New Delhi: The corporate affairs ministry has amended rules pertaining to Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) and has introduced various provisions, including a framework for adjudication of penalties.

As per the amended rules, the central government can appoint any of its officers, not below the rank of Registrar, as adjudicating officers for adjudging penalty under the provisions of the LLP Act.

Among other requirements, prior to adjudging the penalty for a violation, an adjudicating officer concerned has to issue a show-cause notice to LLP, partner or any other person concerned.

The rules will be effective from April 1, 2022.

Sampath Rajagopalan, partner (compliance and governance) at EY, said the amendments to the LLP Act such as decriminalisation of offences, adjudication of penalties, relaxation in residency qualification for a designated partner, power to apply accounting standards to classes of LLPs, relaxed fee/penalties for small and start-up LLPs are initiatives to make LLP a more attractive, reliable and business-friendly corporate vehicle.

"These changes should encourage businesses to consider LLPs as an option, particularly with the added advantage of a limited liability," he added.

Last year, various provisions under the LLP Act were decriminalised.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Limited Liability PartnershipsCorporate Affairs Ministrycorporate rules
Next
Story

India can add $20B to GDP if import dependence on China is halved: Report

Must Watch

PT14M9S

VHP worker announces to chant Hanuman Chalisa in Taj Mahal