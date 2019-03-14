Corporate Affairs Ministry formulates guidelines on responsible business conduct

New Delhi: The corporate affairs ministry has formulated guidelines on responsible business conduct urging businesses to actualise the principles in letter and spirit.

"Ministry of Corporate Affairs has revised the National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business, 2011 (NVGs) and formulated the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC), an official release said.

The Ministry has also constituted the Committee on Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR) to develop BRR formats for listed and unlisted companies.

"Non-financial reporting is increasingly forming the basis for enhancing investor confidence in businesses and increasing their creditworthiness. The Committee is to develop comprehensive yet simple formats situating the various stakeholders at the center so as to not increase or duplicate reporting burden. The proposed formats are to reflect linkages to prevalent non-financial reporting formats, viz, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Integrated Reporting (IR) etc., and SDGs from a NGRBC perspective," the release said.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is also in the process of developing India’s National Action Plan on Business & Human Rights (NAP) in consultation with various Ministries and State Governments by 2020. A Zero Draft of India’s NAP demonstrating implementation of the three pillars of UNGPs has also been released and uploaded on the website of the Ministry.

The following principles have been laid down by the Corporate Affairs Ministry

1. Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity in a manner that is Ethical, Transparent and Accountable.

2. Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe

3. Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains.

4. Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive to all their stakeholders.

5. Businesses should respect and promote human rights.

6. Businesses should respect and make efforts to protect and restore the environment.

7. Businesses, when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent.

8. Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development.

9. Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner.