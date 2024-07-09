New Delhi: Despite its small size, this insect costs more than your high-end car. The stag beetle, a spectacular insect, is the most expensive insect in the world. A single stag beetle may fetch up to Rs. 75 lakh. it is hard to believe but it is true! Let's examine the unique qualities of the stag beetle and the reasons that make it the most costly insect in the world.

What Are Stag Beetles?

Within the Lucanidae family of beetles, stag beetles comprise over 1,200 species. The large mandibles of male stag beetles are a characteristic used to battle with one another for the preferred mating spot. With smaller but far more powerful mandibles than those of males, female stag beetles are typically smaller than males. In forest habitats, these insects constitute an important saproxylic assemblage.

Size Of Stag Beetles

Stag beetles have an average life span of 3 to 7 years and weigh between 2 and 6 grams, according to the Natural History Museum in London. Females are 30–50 mm long and males are 35–75 mm long. Their longevity and size add to their rarity and distinctiveness.

Where Are Stag Beetles Found?

Because they are cold-sensitive, stag beetles do best in warm, tropical conditions. In addition to their native woodlands, they can also be found in traditional orchards, hedgerows, and urban spaces like parks and gardens where dead wood is plentiful.

Prices Of Stag Beetles

The price of a single stag beetle might reach Rs. 75 lakh. Greater-size stag beetles cost more than smaller ones do. A big male with magnificent mandibles can be quite expensive. Beetles come in different species and certain species cost more because of their rarity and uniqueness. Also, a healthy beetle will sell for a higher price.

Why Are Stag Beetles So Expensive?

Stag beetles are luxury items with a huge demand in the market. These insects are hard to come by and difficult to locate. because of this, stag beetles become more expensive.

Stag beetles are regarded as a lucky charm. Some people think they can become suddenly wealthy by having a stag beetle. Due to the perception that they can bring prosperity, these insects are priced highly.

Additionally, stag beetles are used in medicine. Their market value has been further enhanced by their rarity and application in medicinal practices.