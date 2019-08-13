close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Inflation

CPI Inflation marginally eases to 3.15% in July

Retail inflation is a crucial data point, keenly watched by the Reserve Bank while deciding its monetary policy.

CPI Inflation marginally eases to 3.15% in July

New Delhi: The rate of retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.15 percent in July, against 3.18 percent in June, government data showed on Tuesday.

Retail inflation stood at 4.17 percent in July 2018, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.

Retail inflation is a crucial data point, keenly watched by the Reserve Bank while deciding its monetary policy. July's inflation figures remain below the RBI's 4 percent medium-term target for a twelfth consecutive month.

Lowering the repo rates by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent, RBI had in its third bi-monthly policy released on August 7 said that "these decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth".

As per the data, inflation in the food basket remained at 2.33 percent in July, clothing and footwear at 1.65 percent and housing at 4.87 percent.

Tags:
India InflationRetail inflationInflationCPI inflation
Next
Story

Piyush Goyal urges companies to come with substantial outcomes at high-power delegation meet in Russia

Must Watch

PT14M50S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 13th August, 2019