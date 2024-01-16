Decoding The Budget: All You Need To Know About Indirect Tax

New Delhi: The obligation to pay taxes is mandatory for both individuals and corporate entities, irrespective of their income or expenditure on goods and services in India. Taxes, generally, are compulsory payments made to the central and state governments.

There are two main types of taxes: direct taxation and indirect taxation. Direct taxes are paid directly to the government. However, are you familiar with the concept of indirect taxes?

What does Indirect Tax mean?

Indirect tax is imposed on the use of goods and services and not directly on an individual's income. The person who pays the tax to the government is distinct from the one who ultimately bears the tax burden, as it is included in the price of purchased goods or services. Examples of indirect taxes include sales tax, value-added tax (VAT), and excise duties.

Indirect Tax categories

The different classifications of indirect taxes implemented in India are outlined as follows:

-Service tax

Service tax is a form of taxation imposed by an entity for the services it renders. The collection and remittance of service tax are the responsibility of the Government of India. To illustrate, when an individual makes a hotel reservation, they are subject to service tax on the amount paid for the hotel booking.

-Excise Duty

Excise Duty is a tax imposed on any products or goods manufactured by a company operating in India. For example, if an individual engages in the manufacturing of cars, they are obligated to settle excise duty on the cars produced.

-Value Added Tax (VAT)

VAT, or Value Added Tax, is a form of taxation applied to products sold directly to customers and are movable. It encompasses Central Sales Tax paid to the Government of India and State Central Sales Tax paid to respective State Governments. To provide an example, when a wholesaler vends goods to a retailer.

-Custom Duty

Customs Duty is a tax imposed on items imported into India, and at times, it is also applicable to products exported from the country.

-Stamp Duty

Stamp Duty is a tax imposed on the transfer of immovable property in India, and it is also applicable to various legal documents.

-Entertainment Tax

Entertainment Tax is imposed by state governments on goods or transactions related to entertainment, including video games, movie tickets, sports activities, arcades, and amusement parks.

-Securities Transaction Tax

This tax is imposed during the trading of securities on the Indian Stock Exchange.