Delhi-Dehradun distance to be reduced by upto 50 kms; Rs 2,400 crore to be spent for expressway

New Delhi: The new expressway to be built between Delhi and Dehradun is all set to reduce the distance between the two cities by upto 50 kilometres.

Government has released the first phase tender for building of the expressway for which government will incur a cost of Rs 2,400 crores.

The said expressway between Delhi and Dehradunm named doon expressway will be ready in two years. Government has selected two companies for the first phase of tender process.

The Doon expressway will connect Delhi and Dehradun covering Loni, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur and Ganeshpur.

IT may be noted that an 82-kilometre long expressway connecting Delhi with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh is also projected to help in decongesting the National Capital Region (NCR) and bring significant reduction in pollution level.

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway project is being implemented in four packages – an 8.72 km long 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Ghazipur border, already completed in June 2018 under Phase-I, a 19.28 km long 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Ghazipur border to Dasna in UP which is 60 percent done under Phase-II.

A 22.23 km long 6-lane NH 24 with 2+2 lane service roads on either sides from Dasna to Hapur in UP was inaugurated in 2019 under Phase-III, and 57 per cent work is done under Phase-IV of the 31.78 km long greenfield 6-lane expressway from Hapur to Meerut.