Delhi: Discounts on liquor set to return as govt allows up to 25% off on MRP

New Delhi: Discounts on liquor purchases are all set to make a comeback in Delhi, as the capital city’s excise department has now allowed private shops to sell liquor at up to 25% discount on the maximum retail price (MRP). In an order issued on Friday, the excise commissioner of Delhi noted that the Delhi government has recommended that a rebate or discount of up to 25 per cent on the MRP will be allowed on the sale of liquor in the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi with strict compliance of Rule 20 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

"... The Commissioner, Excise, under Section 4 of the Delhi Excise Act directed that the licensees can offer discount or concessions up to a maximum of 25 per cent of the MRP of liquor sale in Delhi," said the order.

The order also pointed out that the licensees will strictly abide by the terms and conditions of the license. Moreover, “if any violation is noticed, then strict penal action will be taken against them under the Delhi Excise Act and other rules.”

"However, in the overall public interest, the government reserves the right to withdraw the discount at any time. The government will not be under any obligation whatsoever and it will be non-binding on the government to allow discount on sale of liquor in Delhi," it added.

The Delhi government, in February 2020, had stopped offering discounts and other schemes that were running at that time, citing violations of Covid-19 related guidelines and unhealthy market practices. Also Read: Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale: Check offers, deals on mobiles

The excise department had discontinued rebates and concessions on the sale of liquor in Delhi on February 28. At that time, stores were running offers like ‘buy one, get one’ and big discounts on liquor purchases -- which led to crowding at stores and hoarding of liquor by customers. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: DA hiked for central govt employees; Here’s much salary to rise

