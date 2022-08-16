NewsBusinessEconomy
SERVICE CHARGE

Delhi High Court defers hearing till August 18 on CCPA's challenge against HC order to stay guidelines on levy of service charges in hotels

Consumer protection regulator CCPA had on July 24 said it will challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the recent guidelines issued by the government, prohibiting restaurants and hotels from levying service charges automatically on food bills. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi High Court defers hearing till August 18 on CCPA's challenge against HC order to stay guidelines on levy of service charges in hotels

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on CCPA's challenge against HC order to stay guidelines on levy of service charges in hotels till August 18.

Consumer protection regulator CCPA had on July 24 said it will challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the recent guidelines issued by the government, prohibiting restaurants and hotels from levying service charges automatically on food bills. 

Hearing a petition filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Federation and Restaurant Associations of India that challenged the CCPA's July 4 guidelines, the Delhi High Court on July 20 ordered a stay on it.

The July 4 guidelines issued by CCPA barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?