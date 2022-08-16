New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on CCPA's challenge against HC order to stay guidelines on levy of service charges in hotels till August 18.

Consumer protection regulator CCPA had on July 24 said it will challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the recent guidelines issued by the government, prohibiting restaurants and hotels from levying service charges automatically on food bills.

Hearing a petition filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Federation and Restaurant Associations of India that challenged the CCPA's July 4 guidelines, the Delhi High Court on July 20 ordered a stay on it.

The July 4 guidelines issued by CCPA barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.