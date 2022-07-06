New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday (July 6), announced the Delhi Shopping Festival to be held early next year. The mega event will take place from January 28 to February 26 next year. Making an announcement about the upcoming event, Kejriwal said that the capital city will look like a bride during the shopping fest.

Kejriwal also said that during the festival, heavy discounts on products will be up for grabs. He also noted that there will be exhibitions on tech and health. He believes that the exhibitions will be the highlights of the event. (ALSO READ: Service charge at hotels: Employees at many restaurants want to seek pay hike)

Moreover, Kejriwal pointed out that Delhi Shopping Festival will create huge job opportunities, offering employment to many. He also said that the Delhi government is in talks with airlines for special packages for passengers arriving in the capital city from several parts of the country. He also said that invites will be sent to people across India and from all parts of the world. (ALSO READ: SpiceJet shares slide 7%; hit 52-week low level)

The 30-day event is going to be India’s largest shopping festival, Kejriwal said, adding that no shopping festival of such a scale would have been organised ever. He also said that even though it’s just the beginning, Delhi Shopping Festival is going to be one of the world’s largest shopping festivals in the coming years.

Earlier in the day, in a tweet, Kejriwal said that he was going to make a big and important announcement. "I will make a big and an imp announcement for the people of Delhi at 12 noon," tweeted Kejriwal.

He said that the government has already begun the preparations for the mega event, adding that the countdown has now started for the Delhi government to make sure it hosts the shopping festival next year.