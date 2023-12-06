trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695806
Delhi's MCD Special Budget Meeting Scheduled For December 8; Check Key Agenda Here

The official notice from the Municipal Secretary's Office revealed that the meeting aims to discuss and present the revised and upcoming budget estimates. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a special budget meeting scheduled for December 8, 2023, at 2:00 PM. The meeting, to be held at the Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar in the Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre, will witness the presentation of the Revised Budget Estimates for the fiscal year 2023-24 and the Budget Estimates for 2024-25 by the Commissioner.

Objective Of Delhi MCD Special Budget Meeting

The official notice from the Municipal Secretary's Office revealed that the meeting aims to discuss and present the revised and upcoming budget estimates. The venue for the meeting is the A-Block, 4th Floor, Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre, located on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, New Delhi. (Also Read: RBI MPC Meeting Starts Today: Check Key Agendas)

The notice, issued by Municipal Secretary Siva Parsad, explicitly states that the meeting has been convened under the orders of the Hon'ble Mayor. The announcement emphasizes the significance of this meeting, which will play a crucial role in outlining the financial trajectory and priorities for the upcoming fiscal years. (Also Read: Highest Paid Indian CEOs And Their Educational Qualification - Check)

Members And Representatives To Attend

The notice concludes by extending invitations to all members and individuals represented in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The participation of these key stakeholders is crucial to ensure comprehensive discussions and effective decision-making during the budget meeting.

