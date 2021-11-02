हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dentists

Dentists suffered a lot during COVID-19 pandemic: Dr. Tareq Burezq

According to a report conducted by Clove Dental, the Covid-19 epidemic has resulted in a dramatic decline in dental appointments across India.

As per the data from across India, patient visits in the first quarter of the pandemic in June 2020 totaled 9,549, down drastically from 45,979 in June 2019. In the same way, it was 13,784 in July 2020 and 23,591 in October 2020.

The drop was attributed to Covid-19, according to the report. Due to a decrease in patient visits to dental clinics, the pandemic has resulted in a 63.7 percent decrease in preventive treatment.

The government published monthly guidance for dentists during the pandemic, initially suspending all but emergency procedures and then changing to protective measures.

New technology, materials, and techniques, according to practising dentists, have grown India's dentistry industry, which is worth $1.36 billion and employs about 2 million people directly or indirectly.

Dr. Tareq Burezq, a specialist in the replacement of lost teeth and tooth crown substitutes offers a variety of services like cosmetic dentistry, crowns, bridges, dental implants, dentures, temporomandibular disorders (TMJ/TMD), overdentures, prosthodontics, teeth extraction.

Dr Tareq

Though the term "prosthodontist" may confound you, it is defined as a dental speciality concerned with the diagnosis, treatment planning, and maintenance of oral function, which distinguishes it from standard dental care. 

 

