Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2813293https://zeenews.india.com/economy/dhanteras-2024-check-24-22-carat-gold-silver-price-in-metro-cities-2813293.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
GOLD PRICE

Dhanteras 2024: Check 24 & 22 Carat Gold, Silver Price In Metro Cities

Dhanteras 2024 - Check 24 & 22 carat Today Gold and Silver Price in City Wise Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhanteras 2024: Check 24 & 22 Carat Gold, Silver Price In Metro Cities

New Delhi: Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery traded 0.27 percent at Rs 78,775 per 10 grams around 11.19 am. It recorded previous close of Rs 78,566. Silver futures for December delivery on the other hand were down to Rs 97,410 per kg.

Gold prices fell Rs 400 to Rs 81,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday. The precious metal of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity had revisited its all-time of Rs 81,500 and Rs 81,100 per 10 grams, respectively, on Saturday. Meanwhile, gold of 99.5 per cent purity declined Rs 400 to Rs 80,700 per 10 grams on Monday.

Check Gold Prices In Major Cities Today

CITY GOLD (per 1 grams, 22 carats) SILVER (per kg)
NEW DELHI Rs 7,390 Rs 99,000
MUMBAI Rs 7,375 Rs 99,000
KOLKATA Rs 7,375 Rs 99,000
CHENNAI Rs 7,375 Rs 1,08,900
CITY GOLD (per 1 grams, 24 carats)
NEW DELHI Rs 8,060
MUMBAI Rs 8,045
KOLKATA Rs 8,045
CHENNAI Rs 8,045


In 2024, gold experienced an impressive rally, achieving a 24 per cent return on domestic exchanges, with prices currently nearing resistance around Rs. 79,800 per 10 grams (USD 2,800 per ounce). Technical indicators reveal an overbought condition, hinting at a possible short-term correction.

Analysts forecast that prices could pull back to Rs. 76,700 per 10 grams (USD 2,675 per ounce) before resuming upward movement. For traders, ideal buying opportunities emerge at Rs. 76,500 per 10 grams, with targets set for Rs. 83,000 per 10 grams, and potentially Rs. 86,000 per 10 grams. A drop below Rs. 72,300 per 10 grams, however, could signal a bearish turn, with prices potentially declining to Rs. 70,000 per 10 grams if this key level is breached.

With Agency Inputs

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
DNA Video
DNA: Will you become Doval's 'secret agent'?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK