Did Madhabi Puri Buch Do Moonlighting During Her ICICI Bank Tenure? Fresh Allegations Surface Against SEBI Chief

New Delhi: In light of a barrage of serious allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, the Indian National Congress (INC) on Thursday called for a probe into the matter, asserting that an independent inquiry is in the national interest. "Several investors, both domestic and foreign, have expressed concern to us over the series of charges against the market regulator.

There is an erosion of trust and credibility in India’s stock markets. The Congress party wants a strong and robust stock market with significant participation from both foreign and domestic investors. It is not in the nation’s interest to have clouds of doubt, fear, and uncertainty hanging over the market regulator," said Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman of the Professionals' Congress and Data Analytics at the grand old party.

Only an "objective, independent inquiry," with the SEBI Chairperson "stepping aside until then," can restore trust and confidence in the country’s stock markets as well as the economy, he added. Citing a news article, Chakravarty said the INC also learned that Buch was employed at Greater Pacific Capital during her tenure at ICICI Bank between 2011 and 2013.

His statement followed days after the INC launched a salvo at the SEBI Chairperson, providing alleged details about her past association with ICICI Bank and demanding urgent clarification from Buch, the market regulator, as well as the Centre. The INC, along with several voices including journalists and other professionals, has demanded that the SEBI Chairperson step aside.

Instead, "Cabinet ministers and BJP MPs came to Ms. Buch’s rescue when the allegations were against an individual and her family. On September 2, 2024, the Congress Party revealed with documentary evidence that Ms. Buch was eligible to receive income from ICICI stock, which was regulated by SEBI—a clear conflict of interest.

Again, ICICI Bank, which is indirectly implicated, responded to this charge while Ms. Buch, the primary accused, remained silent. Why did ICICI respond on behalf of Ms. Buch, when in a similar case with Ms. Chanda Kochhar, it did not defend her and instead set up an independent inquiry?" Chakravarty asked.

