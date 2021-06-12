Diesel follows petrol’s footsteps, breaches Rs 100 mark, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Fuel prices were increased for the second consecutive day on Saturday (June 12), making diesel and petrol more expensive than ever across India.

Surprisingly, in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, diesel prices crossed the Rs 100 mark for the first time, and is selling at Rs 100.05. In the district near the India-Pakistan border, petrol is already selling at over Rs 107 a litre.

Notably, Sri Ganganagar was also the first district in India to see per litre petrol price breaching the Rs 100 mark in February early this year.

In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 27 paise per litre while diesel rates jumped by 23 paise per litre. With the latest price revision, petrol is selling at Rs 96.12 a litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 86.98 a litre in the capital city.

In Mumbai, where petrol has already breached the Rs 100 mark, the fuel’s price increased to Rs 102.30. Diesel is retailing at Rs 94.39 per litre in the financial capital. Petrol price in Mumbai had crossed the Rs 100 mark on May 29, 2021. Also Read: Congress holds nationwide protests against rising fuel prices, demands rollback of excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Besides Mumbai (Maharashtra), petrol is selling at above the Rs 100 mark in five other states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Taking note of the rising prices of petrol and diesel, India’s finance ministry was reportedly considering cutting excise duties to minimise the impact of record-high domestic prices of fuel. Also Read: Finance Ministry moots cutting taxes on petrol, diesel to check price hike: Sources

