Diesel

Diesel prices rise after 9 days, petrol remains stable

After remaining stable for the last nine days, diesel prices increased on Thursday, while the petrol prices remained unchanged.

Diesel prices rise after 9 days, petrol remains stable

New Delhi: After remaining stable for the last nine days, diesel prices increased on Thursday, while the petrol prices remained unchanged.

Diesel has become costlier by 15 paise per litre in Delhi and Kolkata, and 16 paise per litre in Mumbai and Chennai.

According to the website of Indian Oil, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remain the same at Rs 74.63, Rs 77.29, Rs 80.29 and Rs 77.58 per litre respectively.

But in the four metros, the price of diesel has increased to Rs 66.19, Rs 68.60, Rs 69.43 and Rs 69.97 per litre respectively.

Petrol prices remained steady for the second day in a row, while consumers were relieved by the decrease in petrol prices for six consecutive days before that.
 

 

