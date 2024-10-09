DigiLocker Partners UMANG App For Seamless Access To Government Services

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday announced the integration of the UMANG app with nation’s digital wallet DigiLocker, that will allow users to manage multiple services through a single platform. The collaboration aims to provide citizens with seamless access to a wide range of government services bringing greater convenience, according to National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

The UMANG app is accessible to all Android users with an expansion to iOS in the pipeline. “Now, with just a few easy steps, these services can be accessed through the DigiLocker app as well,” said the IT Ministry. To use this, update your DigiLocker app to the latest version, open the DigiLocker app on your Android device, click on the UMANG icon within the DigiLocker app, install the UMANG app when prompted and access a variety of government services in the DigiLocker app.

DigiLocker has always been a pioneer in simplifying access to personal and official documents, and after integration with UMANG, it has expanded the range of services you can access on the go, said the ministry. By integrating with e-governance services such as UMANG, DigiLocker further is committed to further enhance accessibility and ease of living.

DigiLocker is a secure, Cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates. The online service offers authentic documents which are legally at par with originals; digital document exchange with the consent of the citizen and faster service delivery across government benefits, employment, financial inclusion, education and health.

The issued documents in DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities) Rules, 2016.