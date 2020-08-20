Digital tax collection: FASTag users may get 10% cashback, rebate on food plazas on highways

New Delhi: In a bid to increase digital tax collection, the government is mulling to give benefits on FASTag to increase toll collection, according to sources. The FASTag users may get 10 percent cashback on paying toll, and they may also get a rebate on food plaza on NH/Expressways.

It is also proposed to buy petrol/diesel through the FASTag in the future. Currently, there is around 73 percent toll collection through FASTag, sources to Zee News. Notably, around 27-28 percent toll collection is still in cash.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways wants to increase digital toll collection to 100 percent in the next 2-3 years through FASTag.

The government has set an ambitious target of reaching Rs 1 lakh crore tax collection target in the next 4-5 years.

What is FASTag?

FASTag enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets you pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction. It is linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. The tag employs Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is affixed on the vehicle's windscreen after the tag account is active.

FASTag, presently operational at 180 toll plazas across national and state highways, is a perfect solution for a hassle-free trip on national highways. More toll plazas will be brought under the FASTag program in the future.

Other benefits

1. Saves Fuel and Time: FASTag is read by the tag reader at the plaza and the toll amount is deducted automatically when the vehicle approaches the toll plaza. The vehicle with FASTag doesn't need to stop at the toll plaza for the cash transaction.

2. SMS alerts for transactions: FASTag users will receive SMS alerts on their registered mobile numbers for all the transactions done in their tag account.

3. Online recharge: FASTag users may recharge their tag account online through, Credit Card/ Debit Card/ NEFT/ RTGS or Net Banking.

4. FASTag users don't need to worry about carrying cash for the toll payments.

5. FASTag users can access their statements by logging on to the FASTag customer portal.