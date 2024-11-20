Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822580https://zeenews.india.com/economy/does-rishad-premji-agree-with-narayana-murthys-70-hour-workweek-check-what-wipro-chairman-said-2822580.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
RISHAD PREMJI

Does Rishad Premji Agree With Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Workweek? Check What Wipro Chairman Said

Murthy’s remarks have reignited conversations about the expectations of employees versus organisational demands in the tech world.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 09:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Does Rishad Premji Agree With Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Workweek? Check What Wipro Chairman Said File Photo

New Delhi: Amid ongoing discussions about workplace culture, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has underlined the importance of individuals taking charge of their own work-life balance. While speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Premji emphasised that achieving this balance is a personal responsibility and not something organisations will enforce.

Sharing insights from his own experience, he said, 'I learned this very early on in my early days before Covid, which is work life is something that you have to define for yourself, organisations are never going to work at it for you.'

This discussion arises amidst the ongoing debate sparked by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s suggestion of a 70-hour workweek, challenging the concept of work-life balance. Murthy’s remarks have reignited conversations about the expectations of employees versus organisational demands in the tech world. In contrast, Rishad Premji advocates for a hybrid work model. He emphasised its positive impact on both employee well-being and productivity.

Premji highlighted how the concept of work-life balance has evolved over time. He noted that it now extends beyond traditional office hours to include flexibility, such as accessing social media during work. “The idea of what it means is not ours; it is also what I can do with my time while I am at work,” he explained.

Wipro is actively training its managers to better understand employee needs and address stress and work-life balance openly. Premji advocates for flexible work arrangements, such as requiring employees to come in only two days a week as a way to foster a healthier workplace. His perspective underscores the importance of prioritising mental health and flexibility.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
NEWS ON ONE CLICK