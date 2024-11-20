New Delhi: Amid ongoing discussions about workplace culture, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has underlined the importance of individuals taking charge of their own work-life balance. While speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Premji emphasised that achieving this balance is a personal responsibility and not something organisations will enforce.

Sharing insights from his own experience, he said, 'I learned this very early on in my early days before Covid, which is work life is something that you have to define for yourself, organisations are never going to work at it for you.'

This discussion arises amidst the ongoing debate sparked by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s suggestion of a 70-hour workweek, challenging the concept of work-life balance. Murthy’s remarks have reignited conversations about the expectations of employees versus organisational demands in the tech world. In contrast, Rishad Premji advocates for a hybrid work model. He emphasised its positive impact on both employee well-being and productivity.

Premji highlighted how the concept of work-life balance has evolved over time. He noted that it now extends beyond traditional office hours to include flexibility, such as accessing social media during work. “The idea of what it means is not ours; it is also what I can do with my time while I am at work,” he explained.

Wipro is actively training its managers to better understand employee needs and address stress and work-life balance openly. Premji advocates for flexible work arrangements, such as requiring employees to come in only two days a week as a way to foster a healthier workplace. His perspective underscores the importance of prioritising mental health and flexibility.