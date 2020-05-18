हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Department of Telecom

DoT to finalise auctioneer agency for conducting e-auction of spectrum on May 22

The DoT has selected 4 bidders on auctioneer-- agency that will develop and manage software for the auction.

DoT to finalise auctioneer agency for conducting e-auction of spectrum on May 22

New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) is all set to the spectrum auction. The department has selected 4 bidders for financial bidding after they qualified for technical bids. A final decision regarding this is likely by May 22.

The DoT has selected 4 bidders on auctioneer-- agency that will develop and manage software for the auction.

Trai had in August 2018 recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of spectrum across bands at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore. However the industry found that the proposed prices were unaffordable and exorbitant.

In the 5G band in the 3300-3600 MHz (5G), prices had been given for the first time at Rs 492 crore per MHz, for a pan-India minimum block of 20 MHz. For this operators would have to shell out Rs 9,840 crore, which is seen as steep, which telcos found uncompetitive.

Tags:
Department of TelecomDoTSpectrum Auction
Next
Story

Petrol price remain unchanged on 18 May, 2020: Check out fuel prices in 4 metros
  • 96,169Confirmed
  • 3,029Deaths

Full coverage

  • 47,58,857Confirmed
  • 3,14,618Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M30S

Lockdown 4.0: How will the lockdown be implemented in your state?