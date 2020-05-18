DoT to finalise auctioneer agency for conducting e-auction of spectrum on May 22

New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) is all set to the spectrum auction. The department has selected 4 bidders for financial bidding after they qualified for technical bids. A final decision regarding this is likely by May 22.

The DoT has selected 4 bidders on auctioneer-- agency that will develop and manage software for the auction.

Trai had in August 2018 recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of spectrum across bands at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore. However the industry found that the proposed prices were unaffordable and exorbitant.

In the 5G band in the 3300-3600 MHz (5G), prices had been given for the first time at Rs 492 crore per MHz, for a pan-India minimum block of 20 MHz. For this operators would have to shell out Rs 9,840 crore, which is seen as steep, which telcos found uncompetitive.