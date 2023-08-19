trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650884
Economic Activity In July Signals Slowest Growth In 18 Months

As per the report, high food inflation, uneven monsoon progress, and weak external demand are major headwinds to the economic performance in the coming months.

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 04:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: The index of economic activity (CEM) grew at a subdued pace of 1 percent in July compared with 5.7 percent a month ago, as per the CareEdge Ratings Economic Meter. It was the slowest growth in 18 months. Sequentially too, the index fell sharply to 108.9 in July from 117.9 in June.

Weak trade data, mixed rural demand indicators, and moderation in corporate bond issuances weighed on CEM growth. However, services PMI, E-way bill issuances, power consumption, and PV sales extended support.

Indicators of rural demand performed poorly in July. While two-three wheeler sales were down nearly 8 percent, tractor sales remained unchanged compared to a year ago level as incessant rains and flooding in some parts of the country impacted the demand.

Heavy rains also restricted mobility which impacted petroleum consumption in July. It recorded a muted growth of 2 percent during the month, down from 4.5 percent growth a month ago.

The unemployment rate improved in July to 7.95 percent from a month ago at 8.45 percent due to higher demand for agricultural labour. However, it was still much higher than a year ago at 6.83 percent in July 2022, the report said.

