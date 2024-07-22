Economic Survey 2023-24 Tabled In LS, Pegs Growth At 6.5-7% In FY25

New Delhi: Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha, pegging the economic growth at 6.5-7 percent in FY25.

The Economic Survey said "High economic growth in FY24 came on the heels of growth rates of 9.7 per cent and 7.0 per cent, in the previous two financial years, adding that the headline inflation rate is largely under control, although the inflation rate of some specific food items is elevated.

The trade deficit was lower in FY24 than in FY23, and the current account deficit for the year is around 0.7per cent of GDP.

The Economic Survey, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

The Union Budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Sitharaman on Tuesday.