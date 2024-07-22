Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768934
NewsBusinessEconomy
BUDGET 2024

Economic Survey: Huge Pall Of Uncertainty Wrt AI’s Impact On Skilled Workers

The Survey said that AI (Artificial Intelligence) casts huge pall of uncertainty with regard to impact on workers across all skill levels.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Economic Survey: Huge Pall Of Uncertainty Wrt AI’s Impact On Skilled Workers

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2023-24, an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy, was presented in Parliament today, with findings on AI’s impact on skilled workforce.

The Survey said that AI (Artificial Intelligence) casts huge pall of uncertainty with regard to impact on workers across all skill levels.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: What is Crowdstrike?
DNA Video
DNA: Has Trump accepted himself as President?
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's game over
DNA Video
DNA: Will RSS come in between Yogi and Maurya?
DNA Video
DNA: Dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44.6m at auction
DNA Video
DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!
DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population