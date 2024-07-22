Economic Survey: Huge Pall Of Uncertainty Wrt AI’s Impact On Skilled Workers
The Survey said that AI (Artificial Intelligence) casts huge pall of uncertainty with regard to impact on workers across all skill levels.
New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2023-24, an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy, was presented in Parliament today, with findings on AI’s impact on skilled workforce.
