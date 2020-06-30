हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Core industries

Eight Core Industries decline by 23.4% in May

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for February 2020 is revised at 6.4%.

Eight Core Industries decline by 23.4% in May

New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 23.4 per cent in May due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade released the Index of Eight Core Industries for the Month of May, 2020.

“The growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for May 2020 declined by 23.4% (provisional) compared to decline of 37 percent (provisional) in previous month of April 2020.Its cumulative growth during April to May, 2020-21 was -30.0 per cent,” an official release said.

In view of nationwide lockdown during April and May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries viz. Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc. experienced substantial loss of production, it added.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for February 2020 is revised at 6.4%. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Tags:
Core industriesIndex of Industrial ProductionIIP
Next
Story

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.1% in May
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M8S

PM's speech important for the country today, people must connect with the address: Home Minister Amit Shah