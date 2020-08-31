Eight core industries' output contracts for the 5th consecutive month in July, declines by 9.6%

New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank for the fifth consecutive month in July. Output of eight core infrastructure industries declined by 9.6 percent, official data showed on Monday.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 119.9 in July, 2020, which declined by 9.6 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of July, 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to July, 2020-21 was -20.5%," the official release said.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2020 is revised at -37.9%.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity - had recorded negative growth in July.

Below is the summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal production declined by 5.7 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.9per cent during April to July, 2020-21over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production declined by 4.9 per cent inJuly, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.1 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production declined by 10.2 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 14.7 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production declined by 13.9 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 17.1per cent during April to July, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production increased by 6.9 per cent in July,2020 overJuly,2019. Its cumulative index increased by 3.9 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production declined by 16.4 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 42.0 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production declined by 13.5 per cent in July, 2020 overJuly,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 32.2 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation declined by 2.3per cent in July,2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.4 per cent during April to July, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.