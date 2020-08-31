हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Core industries

Eight core industries' output contracts for the 5th consecutive month in July, declines by 9.6%

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2020 is revised at -37.9 percent.

Eight core industries&#039; output contracts for the 5th consecutive month in July, declines by 9.6%

New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank for the fifth consecutive month in July. Output of eight core infrastructure industries declined by 9.6 percent, official data showed on Monday.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 119.9 in July, 2020, which declined by 9.6 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of July, 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to July, 2020-21 was -20.5%," the official release said.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2020 is revised at -37.9%.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity - had recorded negative growth in July.

Below is the summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries: 

Coal production declined by 5.7 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.9per cent during April to July, 2020-21over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production declined by 4.9 per cent inJuly, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.1 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production declined by 10.2 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 14.7 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production declined by 13.9 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 17.1per cent during April to July, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production increased by 6.9 per cent in July,2020 overJuly,2019. Its cumulative index increased by 3.9 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production declined by 16.4 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 42.0 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production declined by 13.5 per cent in July, 2020 overJuly,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 32.2 per cent  during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation declined by 2.3per cent in July,2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.4 per cent during April to July, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.

Tags:
Core industriesIndex of Industrial ProductionIIP
Next
Story

FM to review implementation of resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress in bank loans on Thursday
  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Terrorist attack in Baramulla