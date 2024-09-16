Elon Musk Has 20 Bodyguards That Follows Him To Even Bathroom; Spends Millions On Security --Check Details

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a heavy security entourage around him that even follows him to the bathroom of the X (formerly) headquarters, a New York Times report has revealed.

A security team- which consists of 20 personnel guard the billionaire tech magnate that is being called by the name “Voyager”.

"Mr. Musk, who was once flanked by two bodyguards, travels with as many as 20 security professionals who show up to research escape routes or to clear a room before he enters. They often carry guns and have a medical professional in tow for Mr. Musk, who has been code-named “Voyager” by his security team," the New York Times reported.

Elon Musk's Company has paid millions of dollars for providing tight security to the tech billionaire. The New York Times has accessed invoices and receipts that said, "This year, Tesla disclosed in filings for the first time that it paid $2.4 million for a portion of Mr. Musk’s protection in 2023. It paid $500,000 in the first two months of 2024, more than five times the average spent every two months in 2019, according to Tesla documents. From 2015 to 2018, Mr. Musk spent an average $145,000 a month on security".

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had in 2022 created a lot of tumult among Twitter user by posting a very cryptic tweet on death. Musk referred to dying under under "mysterious circumstances".

Musk tweeted, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya".

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Though the Tech billionaire is well known for his baffling posts on Twitter, the above quote seems to have some relation to the tweet Musk had posted before the "mysterious circumstances" quote.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

In the above post, that appears to be a communication from a Russian officer, Musk shares excerpts of some strong warning of sorts. The post warns how Musk "will be held accountable" for his involvement in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".

"Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool," said the last para of the post.