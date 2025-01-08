Elon Musk Raises Alarm Over Sharp Population Decline In India, China

New Delhi: Elon Musk has raised alarm on a global population decline and called it one of the most urgent challenges of our time. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk shared a graph showcasing projected population trends for major countries like Nigeria, the United States, Indonesia, and Pakistan from 2018 to 2100. The data was originally posted by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley. It highlights significant demographic changes that could shape the future of these nations.

The account shared a post stating, "Population collapse is humanity's greatest threat... Elon Musk." Musk retweeted it, adding a simple, "Yes."

Population collapse is our greatest threat to humanity



Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/XHsHTfMCCU — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 7, 2025

Experts have long acknowledged that the world is moving toward a population decline. However, debates continue about how quickly this is happening and which countries will feel the greatest impact. The main reasons behind this decline are falling fertility rates, emigration, and ageing populations. In many countries, women are having fewer than 2.1 children on average—the minimum needed to maintain a stable population.

In 2023, the average number of children per woman in England and Wales hit a record low of 1.44, according to the Office for National Statistics. On a global scale, fertility rates have also seen a sharp decline, dropping from an average of 5.3 children per woman in 1963 to less than half that today, as reported by the Daily Express.

A 2020 graph shows a dramatic population shift for India and China. Despite both these countries having around 1.5 billion people in 2018, by 2100, India’s population is projected to decline by nearly 400 million, settling just below 1.1 billion. Meanwhile, China’s population is expected to plummet by 731 million, leaving it at 731.9 million. Surprisingly, Nigeria is forecasted to overtake China as the world’s second most populous country, with a projected population of 790.1 million by the end of the century.

A 2020 analysis by experts at the University of Washington suggests that population decline in countries like China and India could happen faster than anticipated. While growth nations such as Indonesia and Pakistan may see slight population drops by 2100, countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia are expected to surpass them by the end of the century.