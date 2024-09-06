Advertisement
JAPAN

Employees In THIS Country Pay In Thousands To Quit Their Job: Know Why

In Japan, employees often face challenges when trying to resign. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Employees In THIS Country Pay In Thousands To Quit Their Job: Know Why File Photo

New Delhi: A new type of business has been emerging in Japan to assist employees with the often stressful process of quitting their jobs, as per Economic report. Companies such as Exit and Albatross specialise in helping workers navigate the challenges of resigning and offer support to make the transition easier and less stressful.

These companies handle the resignation process on behalf of their clients by contacting the employer, announcing the resignation and managing all the necessary formalities. This service typically costs around 20,000 yen (approximately Rs 11,600). Since its launch in 2017, Exit has assisted around 10,000 people annually with their resignations.

What makes resigning difficult for employees in Japan?

In Japan, employees often face challenges when trying to resign. Many encounter intense pressure from their employers, including having their resignation letters torn up or being harassed to stay. This difficulty stems from tough workplace conditions such as difficult bosses, unpaid overtime, and limited use of paid time off. In some cases, employers even require legal negotiations before accepting a resignation, according to the report.

