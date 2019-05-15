close

India exports

Exports grow marginally, imports up 4.5% in April

Exports grow marginally, imports up 4.5% in April

New Delhi: India's exports rose marginally by 0.64 per cent in April to USD 26 billion while imports increased by 4.5 per cent to 41.4 billion compared to the year-ago month, according to official data released Wednesday.

Trade deficit, the difference between exports and imports, widened to USD 15.33 billion in April 2019 from USD 13.72 billion in April 2018.

Oil imports grew by 9.26 per cent to USD 11.38 billion and non-oil imports expanded by 2.78 per cent.

Gold imports rose by 54 per cent to USD 3.97 billion in April.

