Exports recovering fast after setbacks in first 2 months of this fiscal due to COVID-19: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Amid India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in East Ladakh, Union Commerce Ministry Piyush Goyal on Friday (July 3) held a very important meeting with leading exporters and Export Promotion Council officials to discuss and address the issues being faced by exporters amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Piyush Goyal said the exports after setbacks in the first two months of this financial year due to COVID-19 lockdown are recovering fast.

The Union Minister said that the data of June 2020 will reflect the gains with the merchandise export figures touching almost 88% of the corresponding period of the last year.

As Unlock 2 has come with more permissions, it is expected that the things will further improve in the future, Goyal said, while urging the industry to shun over-dependence on imports and certain geographies as it would lead to long-term dire consequences.

Exhorting the exporters to adopt Make in India, use indigenous resources and skilled manpower, produce quality products, and use the economies of scale to deliver affordable products, Piyush Goyal asked them to be more competitive, be focused, and play on their strengths.

Talking about the spirit of partnership and cooperation, the Union Minister assured the exporters and the industry of the government's full support.

He also announced that action is being taken on the Baba Kalyani committee recommendations of the Special Economic Zones(SEZ).

The meeting was attended by representatives of FIEO, APEC, SRTEPC, GJEPC, CLE, CEPC, Shefexil, Pharmexil, ECSEPC, ISEPC, SEPC, EEPC, EPCH, PEPC, TEXPROCIL, Telecom EPC, Cashew EPC, Chemexcil, CEPEXIL, IOPEPC, and PLEXCONCIL.